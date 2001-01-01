Shared Workflows

Works with your existing codebase

No more hand-off

Designers' work is automatically backed by git, versioned, and available by package manager and command line. Haiku's cloud delivers the latest designs to developers' fingertips.Every Haiku component works out-of-the-box with any React or other Web codebase. Haiku animations also work natively in any iOS or Android app, by exporting to Lottie.Instead of motion specs, red-lines, or painful back-and-forths — just work on the same product. Together.